ST Anne’s Parish priest Father Evans Miti has called on the UPND administration to identify and remove corrupt elements in government and the private sector. And Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has warned UPND officials not to be over excited about positions because leadership is about service. Speaking during a church service in Petauke, Sunday, Fr Miti said leaders should be at the service of the people. “Corrupt elements both in government and private sector [should] be identified and be removed. I know it will take time but time will be there...
