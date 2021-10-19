ST Anne’s Parish priest Father Evans Miti has called on the UPND administration to identify and remove corrupt elements in government and the private sector. And Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has warned UPND officials not to be over excited about positions because leadership is about service. Speaking during a church service in Petauke, Sunday, Fr Miti said leaders should be at the service of the people. “Corrupt elements both in government and private sector [should] be identified and be removed. I know it will take time but time will be there...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.