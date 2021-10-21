THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Southern Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba and 13 other officials at the Provincial Administration for Willful Failure to Follow Procedure and Fraudulent False Accounting involving over K 623,000. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Corporate Affairs Officer Jonathan Siame said Sibanze and two others failed to follow applicable procedure when authorizing the transfer of funds from a named Account without written approval from the Secretary to the Treasury. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Southern Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba and 13 other officials...



