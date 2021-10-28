Amos Chanda speaks to journalists after he was denied entry to his property in State Lodge as ACC officials conducted a search on October 27, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

OFFICERS from the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday raided three properties belonging to former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda, seizing various items in the process. But Chanda has vowed that he will not be used as a scapegoat and says he will not take nonsense from criminals. The three properties which were searched were; a farm in Njolwe named Golden Heights Farm Estates, a house which was leased out in State Lodge and another house on Elm Road in Woodlands. About 10 ACC...