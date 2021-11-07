Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambian government and the United Kingdom have signed the Green Growth Impact framework for cooperation agreement. In a statement, Friday, First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom, Abigail Chaponda said the agreement was signed by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo and Minister for Africa, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Vicky Ford. Chaponda said the UK government had assured support to Zambia with regard to debt sustainability. “Minister...