Acting Education Minister Elvis Nkandu says government has directed the University of Zambia management to pay the workers their dues in order to end the go-slow. And Nkandu has also directed the university management to allow owing students to write their examinations but withhold their results until they clear their balances. Hundreds of UNZA students on Tuesday protested over recent power outages, the go slow by university staff and also backed calls for the removal of vice chancellor Professor Luke Mumba. The University of Zambia Allied and Workers’ Union (UNZAAWU),...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe

Related posts:

  1. Friend shoots cop dead in Kabwe
  2. UPND has resorted to witchcraft to win elections, charges Mumbi
  3. High Court refers Prime TV’s case to arbitration
  4. Most places will receive normal to above rainfall – Nzovu