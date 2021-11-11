Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Acting Education Minister Elvis Nkandu says government has directed the University of Zambia management to pay the workers their dues in order to end the go-slow. And Nkandu has also directed the university management to allow owing students to write their examinations but withhold their results until they clear their balances. Hundreds of UNZA students on Tuesday protested over recent power outages, the go slow by university staff and also backed calls for the removal of vice chancellor Professor Luke Mumba. The University of Zambia Allied and Workers’ Union (UNZAAWU),...