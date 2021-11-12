Transparency International Zambia president Rueben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE advocate Rueben Lifuka says citizens expected the UPND government to scrap off District Commissioner positions because they are a drain on Zambia’s meagre resources in their current form. In response to a press query, Lifuka said currently, those positions were not serving any real purpose other than being a reward for cadres. “The new dawn administration has taken unnecessarily long to decide on the matter of District Commissioners and yet the United Party for National Development was unequivocal in its condemnation of what it termed as an extraneous political…...