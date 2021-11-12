Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu with Voice for Just Climate Action country engagement manager William Chilufya at the Members of Parliament orientation to climate change meeting in Lusaka on October 10, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says government will recommend for the re-gazetting of forests which were degazetted and shared among politically exposed persons in previous regimes without due consideration of environmental sustainability. And Nzovu says government will extend the ban on mukula harvest and continue the ongoing audit of all timber permits. Giving a ministerial statement in Parliament, Thursday, Nzovu said Forest 27 and other forests degazetted illegally would be repossessed. “The tale of illegalities in the forest sector will take us 365 degrees to elaborate and understand…....