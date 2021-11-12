MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says the University Teaching Hospital will not hesitate to evict any tenant who will fail to pay rentals going forward. The latest Auditor General’s report has revealed that the institution failed to collect rentals amounting to K1,336,231 from 40 tenants renting offices and land spaces belonging to the University Teaching Hospital. Speaking when he appeared before the Committee on Parastatal Bodies, Tuesday, Dr Malama assured PAC that going forward, UTH might even appear in the papers for evicting owing…...

