AFRICAN Union Head of Observer Mission Dr Ernest Bai Koroma says the atmosphere during the August polls was not good for a free and fair election. And Dr Koroma has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to be more open, saying there is no secrecy about running any election. Meanwhile, Dr Koroma has advised sitting Presidents to improve the lives of the people and realise that the position of presidency is not permanent. Speaking when he appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Dr Koroma who is also former Sierra Leone…...



