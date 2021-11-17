DEVELOPMENT Bank of Zambia (DBZ) Managing Director Dr Samuel Bwalya says the bank has resolved to sue Henry Courtyard Limited, whose proprietor is former Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, for failure to pay the K9,809,075 loan it acquired to build the lodge. In August 2016, DBZ entered into a financing agreement for the sum of K5,800,000 with Henry Courtyard Limited and as at December 31 2020, the outstanding loan amount was at K9,809,075. Appearing before the Committee on Parastatal Bodies, Dr Bwalya said the promoter was pursued aggressively but could…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.