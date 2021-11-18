European Union head of Cooperation Arnaud Borchard speaks at the national launch of EU funding grant award to Civil Society Organisations on protection of child's right and inclusive education at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on November 17, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE European Union says investments in human capital through equal access to education for all are a critical driver of social and economic growth of any country, including Zambia. And the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development says government will ensure that children and youths are protected, empowered and have access to equal education. Speaking at the national launch of EU funding grant award to Civil Society Organisations on the protection of child rights and promotion of inclusive education in Zambia, Wednesday, EU head of cooperation Arnaud Borchard said…...