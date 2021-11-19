SPECIAL Advisor to the President for COVID-19 Dr Roma Chilengi says there is laxity of COVID-19 regulations among citizens even when the fourth wave is around the corner. Speaking during a briefing, Thursday, Dr Chilengi said citizens needed to be alert and vigilant with regards to the anticipated fourth wave. “This is a matter that is concerning and we need to be alert. This is not something that we did not anticipate, we anticipated. I think the message at this point is that we need to be more vigilant because...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.