SPECIAL Advisor to the President for COVID-19 Dr Roma Chilengi says there is laxity of COVID-19 regulations among citizens even when the fourth wave is around the corner. Speaking during a briefing, Thursday, Dr Chilengi said citizens needed to be alert and vigilant with regards to the anticipated fourth wave. “This is a matter that is concerning and we need to be alert. This is not something that we did not anticipate, we anticipated. I think the message at this point is that we need to be more vigilant because...