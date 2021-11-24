SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema retains full confidence in his economic advisor Jito Kayumba. Kayumba has recently come under the microscope for making a false declaration to Airtel that he sat on the Central Bank board. Speaking on Diamond TV, Monday, Bwalya said Kayumba was a diligent and outstanding man. “First and foremost, let me make it very clear that the President remains committed to ensuring that we uphold the highest levels of transparency and integrity of character in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.