PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says people must not be deceived by his humble looks because that is how village people are, stating that he will not tolerate doing wrong things with regard to public resources. And President Hichilema says he has noted that some Zambians are accusing him of talking too much instead of recovering stolen money, but explained that his government wishes to do things the right way. Speaking after swearing in various Permanent Secretaries, a High Court Judge and the Commissioner of Lands, President Hichilema said debt mountain and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.