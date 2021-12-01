FORMER health minister Dr Jonas Chanda has opposed government’s decision to subject civil servants to mandatory vaccination as a pre-condition for being admitted at any work environment. Health Minister Sylvia Masebo also announced on Sunday that no one would be allowed to access government buildings without providing evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, effective November 30. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Chanda said citizens needed to receive the COVID-19 vaccines voluntarily. “For me as a medical doctor believing in human and medical rights, I believe in voluntary vaccination and not mandatory. When…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.