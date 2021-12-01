THIRTY four Malawian nationals who were serving prison sentences in Eastern and Muchinga provinces have been transferred to the Malawi Prison Service. This was in an exchange deal that saw 25 Zambians who were serving prison sentences in Malawi transferred to the Zambian Correctional Services. Zambia Correctional Service deputy Commissioner General Bwalya Kuyomba handed over the foreign inmates to the Malawi Prison Service which was represented by that country’s Prison Service Commissioner of Operations Yafeti Chimodzi, who also handed over the Zambian inmates that were serving in Malawi. Speaking during…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.