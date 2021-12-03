LOSING Chipata Central PF parliamentary candidate Amon Jere has bemoaned the alleged breaking in and damage caused to his property by the Anti-Corruption Commission during a search conducted at his house on Wednesday. And ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe has confirmed the search but said no report was made to the Commission on the damage allegedly caused to the property. In an interview, Jere alleged that the ACC broke into his house in Chipata in his absence and intimidated the villagers who were present, and made them sign the search forms…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.