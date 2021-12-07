PF vice-president Given Lubinda says discarding old leaders and allowing new ones to take over through the rebranding process would mean killing the party and creating an entirely new entity. In an interview, Lubinda said dissolving the entire leadership of the party structures and central committee would not be rebranding but killing what was already in place. “That is the notion which presupposes that everybody who had any role in the party must be discarded. You must remember that in any political organisation, the leadership starts from the grassroots to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.