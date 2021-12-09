Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti waits for the arrival of President Hakainde Hichilema during the opening of Parliament on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A CIVIL Society Organisation, Operation Young Vote, has written to Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, demanding that her office proceeds to inform the Electoral Commission of Zambia about the existence of vacancies in nine constituencies in order for by-elections to be held. In a letter dated December 8, the organisation through its lawyers from Mulengeshi and Company stated that in light of the Speaker’s ruling, it was of the considered view that the nullification of the nine parliamentary seats created vacancies in the affected constituencies. “We have been…...