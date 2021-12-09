Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa SC speaks when he featured on Frank on Hot program on Hot FM on January 28, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel disagrees with the ruling delivered by Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti which excludes MPs whose seats were nullified by the High Court from attending Parliamentary business. In a scathing assessment, Sangwa says the ruling defies logic, common sense and is undemocratic. Meanwhile, some affected PF members of parliament have described the Speaker’s ruling as absurd and politically motivated. On Tuesday, Speaker Mutti ruled that all members of parliament whose election was nullified by the High Court, whether or not such a decision…...