THE Ministry of Education has disclosed that the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) project funded by the World Bank recorded a 65 percent dropout rate of schoolgirls in 29 districts. And the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) has heard that there was a mismatch of beneficiaries in the database, a situation which led to the project progress rate standing at only 35 percent. The AG’s report indicated that as at December 31, 2020, amounts totaling $13,760,204 had been spent towards the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) project, benefiting 13,514 girls against…...
