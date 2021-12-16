MINISTER of Energy Peter Kapala has announced that Brenda Makai is the new Board Chairperson of the Rural Electrification Authority. Speaking when he unveiled the REA board of directors, Wednesday, Kapala said the newly appointed Board would serve for a term of three years. He said he expected the board to initiate innovate ways of achieving the target of electrifying at least 51 percent of the rural areas by 2030. “Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by Section 6 of the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) Act No…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.