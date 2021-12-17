BIOMEDICAL Union of Zambia president Daniel Mwimbe says financial illiteracy levels among the public service workers are very high. Commenting on government’s decision to increase civil servants’ salaries by 12 percent, Mwimbe proposed the need for respective unions to take it upon themselves to design sensitization programmes aimed at equipping public service workers with the much needed knowledge on financial matters. He noted that most of the public service workers were not so much into investing but consumption. “What we have seen among our members is that they are not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.