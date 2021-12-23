Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe speaks during the TIZ joint action for reigniting the fight against corruption at Mulungushi International Conference Centre during by TIZ on December 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says pieces of legislation that have certain aspects that are not in keeping with the democratic tenets will be reviewed. In an interview, Haimbe said some legislations like the Public Order Act and the Child code Bill would be given top priority when Parliament resumes for its legislative session next year. “All pieces of legislation that had an interest from the general public including from ourselves are under review by the line ministries. So, the policy position will be given by the line ministries once the…...