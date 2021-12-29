SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has announced that the Treasury has released K837 million for social protection programmes, of which K255 million is targeted at pensioners under the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF), and K50 million for those under the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF). In a statement, Tuesday, Nkulukusa stated that of the total released for social protection, K402 million was for the Social Cash Transfer Programme and K130 million for the Food Security Pack Programme. He urged all implementing agencies of the released funds to ensure that…...



