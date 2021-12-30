Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa at the Orientation workshop for the Permanent Secretary at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has lifted the suspension of all appointments, transfers, secondments and promotions in the public service. According to a cabinet office circular dated December 28, 2021, acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the directive was with immediate effect. “Reference is made to the cabinet office circular minute CO.53/9/1 dated 9th November, 2021 suspending all appointments, transfers, secondments and promotions in the public service. Addressees are hereby informed that the suspension has been lifted with immediate effect. Addressees are also directed to strictly adhere to the prevailing procedures with…...