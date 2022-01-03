OVER 60 families in Msekera area of Masupe ward in Chipata Central Constituency have been left homeless after their houses collapsed following a heavy downpour experienced in the area on Thursday evening. Goods such as foodstuffs, farming inputs and household properties have been destroyed while one person is reported to have been injured. Masupe Ward Councilor Johnston Silungwe said approximately over 150 people in the area had nowhere to sleep, adding that others were seeking shelter at a nearby church. He stated that people were in a desperate situation and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.