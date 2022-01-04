THE Auditor General’s report on the accounts of parastatal bodies for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, has revealed that the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) recorded wasteful expenditure in amounts totalling K16,369,812. And the report has revealed that 29 investee companies did not declare any dividends to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) during the period under review as they recorded total net losses of K7,250,648,000 in 2019 and K 17,355,258,000 in 2020. The report has further revealed that six entities procured various goods and services in amounts…...



