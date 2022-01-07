FORMER higher education minister Dr Brian Mushimba says people should choose between working for government and doing business, stressing that it is a serious conflict of interest for officials to conduct private business with the government they serve. But the statement drew some critical comments on Twitter as people wondered why he was not condemning the practice under the Patriotic Front when he was part of government. This prompted the former minister to explain that he is now a free citizen without the subjugation of collective responsibility, and therefore, no…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.