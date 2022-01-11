THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recorded a warn and caution statement from former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on allegations of being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Meanwhile, Lusambo caused a social media stir when he rode a bicycle around Lusaka’s Central Business District as he made his way to the ACC headquarters for for questioning. And speaking at a media briefing Tuesday, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe said a warn and caution statement had been recorded, but that investigations in the matter were ongoing…....



