Choma UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa at Parliament building for the opening of Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says it’s possible for the ruling party to be removed from power, but not by PF. And Mweetwa has disputed claims that the ruling party engineered United Progressive Party candidate Francis Libanda’s withdrawal from the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says UPND was upfront with citizens by asking them not to expect quick fixes due to the level of destruction which was done to the economy. In an interview, Mweetwa said PF members should ask UNIP and MMD what happens to a ruling party once it…...