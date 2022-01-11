Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu with Voice for Just Climate Action country engagement manager William Chilufya at the Members of Parliament orientation to climate change meeting in Lusaka on October 10, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu says government will procure drones to monitor illegal activities in forests in order to mitigate illegal harvest and trade of timber. Speaking during his Southern Province tour, Nzovu said government, through the Forestry Department, was also in the process of procuring machinery which would detect the age of the logs and their origin. The Minister said government was losing a lot of revenue in the illegal trade of timber. This is according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Green Economy…...