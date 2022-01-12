THE Anti-Corruption Commission has detained former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo in a matter where he is being investigated for possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. And News Diggers has learnt that the former minister owns 49 houses in Lusaka alone, with more in Kabwe, Kitwe and Ndola. “The investigation is over property believed to be proceeds of crime. When he was called he was being asked to explain how he owns the houses in question. So far it has been established that he owns 49 in…...



