FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to travel to Malawi today to attend the extraordinary summit of SADC Heads of State and government.

At a press briefing, Tuesday, Kakubo said the summit had been convened by Malawian President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to discuss the security situation in Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique.

“I wish to inform the nation that Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia is scheduled to travel to the republic of Malawi on Wednesday 12th January, 2022 to attend the extraordinary summit of SADC heads of state and government. The President will be accompanied by Hon Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambrose Lufuma, Minister of Defence and Honorable Jack Mwiimbu, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security,” Kakubo said.

“The summit has been convened by His Excellency Dr Lazarus Mccarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, in his capacity as chairperson of SADC to discuss the security situation in Cabo Delgado province in the Republic of Mozambique. In view of the serious nature of the purpose of calling of this extraordinary summit, it is therefore expected that nearly all SADC heads of state and government will be in attendance.”

Kakubo said President Hichilema remained strongly committed to supporting regional peace efforts.

“President Hichilema has repeatedly underscored the importance of peace and security as a prerequisite for any meaningful development for any society, and therefore remains strongly committed to supporting regional peace efforts. The summit shall be preceded by an extraordinary meeting of SADC council of ministers on 11th January, 2022. President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia on the same day, immediately after his engagement,” said Kakubo.

“There has been a rise in insurgency in the northern part of the Republic of Mozambique from 2017, and in solidarity with the people of that country, at an extraordinary summit in June 2021, regional leaders approved the deployment of the SADC mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), by July 2021, to combat acts of violent extremism in affected area of Cabo Delgado province. The summit next week, therefore, will assess the operations of SAMIM which are aimed at restoring peace and stability to northern Mozambique.”