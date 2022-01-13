PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lusaka have detained PF chairperson for information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda after recording a warn and caution statement from him for defamation of the President. In a statement, Thursday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said according to a recording which went viral, Nakacinda used vulgar language against President Hakainde Hichilema whilst campaigning in Kabwata. “Police have warned and Cautioned Raphael Mangani Nakachinda aged 43 of plot number 1794 Kafue District for the offences of Proposing violence Contrary to Section 91 (1)(C) and Defamation of the President Contrary to Section…...