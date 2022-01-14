Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe speaks during a TIZ joint action for reigniting the fight against corruption meeting at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on December 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the UPND government is not vindictive and that it is clear that law enforcement agencies are acting from an informed position. And Haimbe says Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 did not have any provision to amend Article 52 sub article 6, contrary to Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu’s submission. Commenting on acting PF vice president Given Lubinda’s remarks that PF members should brace themselves for more raids, summons and investigations, Haimbe said that statement was a personification of the adage “the guilty are always afraid. “Quite…...