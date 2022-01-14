PF central committee member Davies Mwila says the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court is targeted at convicting former ruling party members. In an interview, Mwila, however, warned that this court would also affect UPND members in the long run. “I know they are targeting PF members but it will catch up with them also. It will not be only targeted at PF members, I know they are targeting PF members. I want to tell you that I recall that when Chiluba was in power, they brought the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.