Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says days of handouts are long gone as these only accelerate poverty, hence the need to focus on skills empowerment. And Mulenga says Zambia used to be a laughing stock but the narrative has changed due to the confidence which President Hakainde Hichilema has given to the outside world. Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Mulenga said the days of handouts were long gone as this only accelerated poverty. “How this decentralisation will be done is that the CDF funds will go to…...