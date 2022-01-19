Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba during the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LABOUR and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba has appointed Sebastian Akapelwa as new National Pension Scheme Authority board chairperson. In a statement, Tuesday, Tambatamba said Zambia Congress of Trade Unions ZCTU president Chishimba Nkole had been appointed board member representing workers while Mizinga Melu had been appointed as board member representing the Bankers Association of Zambia, among others. “I wish to inform the press and the nation at large that I have this day 18th January 2022 appointed the board chairperson, nine members and an alternate member to the National…...