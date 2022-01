MPIKA PF member of parliament Francis Kapyanga says while 2021 left the former ruling party out in the sun, the Patriotic Front is not dead. And Kapyanga says opposition MPs persuaded the new dawn government to increase CDF allocation. Speaking to Kamwanya township residents in Mpika, Wednesday, Kapyanga said PF would live on. “2021 etushile pakasuba, lelo napa kasuba pene palesa mukumoneka ibula nangu musambo kalyakane kapanga chintelelwe, aeino inungi! Ichintelelwe chenu. Teti tubule Maiko tushike, tubule nechipani icho atushila nacho tushike. Elo kwiba abakumibepa ati iyo PF naipona kale…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.