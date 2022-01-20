COPPERBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) has refuted former Zesco board chairman Mbita Chitala’s claims that the corporation had schemed a corporate capture of Zesco. In a statement, Wednesday, CEC senior manager corporate affairs Chama Nsabika said the claims by Dr Chitala were meritless and the corporation was currently discussing what additional action it would take to challenge this. “We are deeply concerned with the way Dr. Chitala’s book is positioned and with its depiction of CEC. Our Board is discussing any additional action the Company could take, about which our stakeholders…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.