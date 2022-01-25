Former PF secretary general Davies Mwila with his lawyers Kambwa Aongola (c) and Ceasar Simukonda at Chelstone Police Station where he was summoned on January 24, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE yesterday summoned and questioned PF secretary general Davies Mwila over some vehicles which were used to campaign during the 2021 general elections. Mwila, who arrived at Chelstone Police Station around 08:40 hours, proceeded for questioning at 09:00 hours. The interrogation lasted only an hour and a half. After the interrogation, Mwila shouted “Nimba acquitted pa police wooo! ( I have been acquitted at the police station)”. And he told some PF officials who went to offer him solidarity that “twalibelela (we are used to these interrogations).” Speaking to journalist…...