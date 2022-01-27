Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Elias Mubanga says he is pleased that Zambians are now coming together with a view of penetrating the manufacturing base, thereby creating employment. And Mubanga says government will review the SI on jobs to ensure that those meant for Zambians are reserved for citizens as the country attracts big foreign investors. Meanwhile, VOX limited Director Nathan Chulu challenged government to consider tax rebates for Small and Medium Enterprises whenever they are importing machinery. Speaking in Chongwe during the tour of VOX Limited, a purely…...