The Zambia Wildlife Police officers in Chipata district of Eastern Province have complained over lack of decent accommodation in their camp. Speaking on behalf of other officers during a protest in Chipata, Noah Banda said wildlife officers were staying in old and dilapidated houses which were not even fit for human habitation. He said the houses, most of them prefabricated, had outlived their usefulness and they now posed a danger to human life. “The houses we are living in were built a long time ago but up to now there…...



