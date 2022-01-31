Water and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Confusion has ensued between the UPND leadership in Eastern Province and the Minister of Water Development and sanitation Mike Mposha over the appointment of Eastern Water and Sanitation Company Board. The UPND leadership in Eastern Province has refused to recognise the board, saying the Mposha did not consult them on who should be selected. UPND youths, led by their Treasurer Issah Daka, staged a protest in Chipata demanding that Mposha revoked the appointment of all board members. The youths accused the Water Development and Sanitation Minister of appointing PF sympathisers…...