INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says government will do an assessment of the damage caused by Tropical Storm Ana once the storm is over. The country has seen an increase in rainfall in the past week due to Tropical Storm Ana. On Saturday evening, heavy rains had caused flooding and damage to property in some parts of the country. In an interview, Sunday, Milupi said a proper assessment of damage would be done once the storm passed. “You see, all those things need assessment, we are in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.