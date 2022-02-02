INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says enough police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order throughout the voting process in Kabwata Constituency. And Kajoba says the police service has so far not recorded any political violence or malpractice-related reports during campaigns in Kabwata. In a statement, Wednesday, Kajoba commended various political party leaders taking part in the by-election for exhibiting high levels of maturity, tolerance and respect for the law. “As Zambia Police Service, we have deployed enough police officers on the ground in order to maintain…...



