FORMER home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says UPND is in panic mode over the Kabwata by-election, arguing that this is the reason why President Hakainde Hichilema is campaigning in flooded markets. And Kampyongo says the reduction of fuel pump prices is temporal, adding that it has no significant impact on the cost of living. In an interview, Tuesday, Kampyongo said the people of Kabwata were waiting for UPND to apologise for making fake promises. “People of Kabwata are well informed people and they are aware of the many promises which…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.