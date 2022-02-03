TRANSPARENCY International Zambia has warned against ruling party cadres interfering with the work of ministers when it comes to making appointments to boards. Last week, confusion ensued between the UPND leadership in Eastern Province and the Minister of Water Development and sanitation Mike Mposha over the appointment of Eastern Water and Sanitation Company Board. The UPND leadership mounted pressure on Mposha, asking him to revoke the appointments he had made because those appointed were PF members. The UPND leadership in Eastern Province has refused to recognise the board, saying the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.