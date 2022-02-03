RESIDENTS of Kabwata are today expected to elect a new member of parliament, a few months after the death of UPND’s Levy Mkandawire on November 18, last year. Several candidates participating in the by-election are confident that they will scoop the vacant seat. UPND candidate Andrew Tayengwa said his party would carry the day because of its achievements in the past five months. “This election is a well known fact, UPND is carrying the day and we are not only winning but we are winning big. Definitely by the close…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.